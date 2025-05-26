Virginia hiker dies, another rescued after falling from Crabtree Falls trail

LOVINGSTON, Va. — One woman is dead and another was rescued after they fell from a hiking trail at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Virginia.

Nelson County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to Crabtree Falls on Saturday for a report of two hikers who had fallen off the walking trail into the water.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in the water holding onto a rock to avoid being swept away by currents. Deputies navigated down a 75-foot embankment to reach her and brought her to safety.

Approximately one hour later, EMS personnel located the second hiker who had fallen an additional 150 feet to a lower set of waterfalls. Emergency responders were able to navigate the second hiker out of the water to an ambulance staged in the parking area at the Crabtree Falls entrance.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the second hiker did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. by a UVA Medical Center physician. She has been identified as Taniya Flowers of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Flowers' family has been notified of the incident.

