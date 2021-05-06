Watch
Woman dies after Northside house fire

Firefighters respond to house fire on 5th Avenue in Richmond's Northside
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:56:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 45-year-old woman who died in the hospital a week after fire broke out at her home on Richmond's Northside.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue for the fire around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

"Richmond Ambulance Authority crews transported Tanica Bryant and another adult female to a local hospital for treatment," Richmond Fire officials said.

Bryant died of her injuries Tuesday, May 4, officials said.

According to CBS 6 crews on the scene, the fire was contained, but not before it spread to a house next door.

"The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire," officials said.

