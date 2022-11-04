The message this mother has for the teen charged in her son's death: 'I pray for you'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of an Armstrong High School senior who was found dead in a trash can is speaking out after a 17-year-old was charged in connection to her son's death.

Tamel Durant's mother said that she buried her son on Wednesday in his home state of New York. It was soon after the viewing on Tuesday when she learned there had been an arrest in his murder.

"I was so happy," Shatearer Shuler said.

It was a spark of joy in the midst of the pain the mother had been feeling since the tragic loss of her son.

"I was happy because he didn't deserve this. He was completely harmless. Like, he didn't see it coming. I know he didn't see it coming," Shuler said.

On Thursday, Richmond Police announced a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in Tamel's death.

Tamel's body was discovered in a trash can on North 23rd Street on October 19, a fact that Shuler said made her sick to her stomach.

"To put him in a garbage can as if he was nothing. He was something and that's why it happened. Like, he was loved. He was cared for. He was supported by so many people, like to put him in the garbage. Like, who does that? That's hate," Shuler said.

The loss was deepened as Tamel's parents relocated him to Richmond with his father for a better life.

"We wanted so much for him," Shuler said.

Shuler said amid her grief, she has a message for her son's alleged killer.

"I pray for you. I pray for you. I don't hate you. I pray for you. But I will receive justice for my son," Shuler said.

Donations to support the family can be made through this GoFundMe.