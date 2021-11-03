2 women hospitalized after house fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two women were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were rescued from a house fire late Tuesday night in the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, Henrico fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the single-family home around 11:30 p.m., and said they had initial information that led them to believe there were still people in the house.

They went into rescue mode and were able to get the two women out of the burning home within minutes, officials said.

Both women were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Henrico Fire Marshals will determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire officials want to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms.

