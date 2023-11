HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were able to escape a house fire in Henrico County with minor injuries early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 7900 block of Tamarind Court, near Three Lakes Park, at about 1:30 a.m.

A Henrico Fire spokesperson said it appeared to have started in a bedroom and the cause was accidental.

