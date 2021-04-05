Senior Alert issued for 75-year-old man driving Toyota Highlander with Florida plates

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 75-year-old man driving a Toyota Highlander with Florida tags.

Police said Tam Thanh Nguyen was last seen at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of 36th St N. driving a 2016 Silver/Gold Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate GRAY93.

"He is considered critically missing due to mental and/or physical health concerns," police said.

Nguyen was described as an Asian male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 131 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light brown hoodie and a gray hat.

Anyone who has seen Nguyen or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call asked to contact the Arlington Police Department's Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

