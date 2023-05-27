Kids were inside Petersburg home when woman was killed, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. – A domestic homicide investigation is underway after dispatchers got a call about shots fired at a home in Petersburg Saturday morning.

Officers found a woman dead inside a home in the 1400 block of Talley Avenue, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said children were inside the house when the shooting happened.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.