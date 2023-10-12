Ashland Police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

ASHLAND, Va. -- The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman.

Taleshia Monae Holmes, who police say has been reported as being intellectually disabled, was last seen in the area of her Ashland home on October 11 in a car with unknown passengers.

She was last wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a green wig.

Police say it is possible Holmes changed clothes and is now wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and pink pants.

The car has been reported to be a gold or black 4-door sedan, with a witness believing it was most likely a Nissan.

Holmes was reported missing on Thursday, October 12. She is a Black woman, 5-foot-6-inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

No foul play is suspected, however Holmes' family and police say they are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Holmes' whereabouts, you can call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

