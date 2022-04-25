Taco shop TBT El Gallo planning second location in Willow Lawn

RICHMOND, Va. — A Fan-based takeout taco spot is looking to add a new, larger coop just over the county line. TBT El Gallo has a deal in the works for a second location in the former Pie Five Pizza Co. space in Willow Lawn. The expansion is a first step in owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez’s bid to make TBT El Gallo a bigger player in the Richmond-area restaurant scene. He also plans to buy a food truck and wants to add a third location as well. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:57:28-04
RICHMOND, Va. — A Fan-based takeout taco spot is looking to add a new, larger coop just over the county line. TBT El Gallo has a deal in the works for a second location in the former Pie Five Pizza Co. space in Willow Lawn. The expansion is a first step in owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez’s bid to make TBT El Gallo a bigger player in the Richmond-area restaurant scene. He also plans to buy a food truck and wants to add a third location as well. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.