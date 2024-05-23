Taco Bamba is opening in Richmond and they're offering a year of free tacos

RICHMOND, Va. -- Taco Bamba taqueria is set to open its first Richmond location in Willow Lawn Shopping Center on Tuesday, June 4. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the first 100 guests to order in-person will receive a free taco each week for a year. The Willow Lawn location spans 2,400 square feet with table and bar seating in addition to a seasonal patio, and the design will include a Richmond-themed mural along with unique artwork.

Helmed by James Beard award nominee Chef Victor Albisu, the menu features nontraditional tacos, taquitos, empanadas, and quesadillas such as the Scott’s Addition (made with local beer-braised brisket, sweet potato fries, caramelized onion and white barbecue sauce in a corn tortilla) and the Chirley Maclaine (a torta with avocado, cucumber, onions, and garlic herb cream cheese). You can check out the entire menu here. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.