'Savor those holiday lights' at Tacky Light Run in Midlothian neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The annual CarMax Tacky Light Run is back in the Walton Park neighborhood in Midlothian this Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event brings out all ages for an evening of holiday sights and sounds. In fact, you can run or walk and even bring a baby stroller to the CarMax Tacky Light Run.

“The CarMax Tacky Light Run is a 6k, so it's just under four miles," Nan Callahan is with Sports Backers said. "And it's just amazing.”

The North Pole, AKA Midlothian Mines, is where it starts and ends.

Participants are encouraged to dress up, the more creative the better.

“We've seen it all from people that have recreated the cast of 'The Grinch' to 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,' people dressed as a full gingerbread house. So you can go pretty big,” Callahan said.

Packet pick up and the Twilight 1-Mile Kids Run at the North Pole (Mid-Lothian Mines Park) starts at 3:30 p.m.

The “North Pole” will be open for registration from 4-6 p.m. and then run begins at 6 p.m.

"This is an event where you want to take your time and really savor all those holiday lights that all of the people on course have put up for us," Callahan added.

Click here to register for the run, learn about shuttle service and find out more information.