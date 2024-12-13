Tacky Light Run has tweaked course in Midlothian neighborhood: 'We plan to trade off every other year'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — This year's CarMax Tacky Light Run will feature a tweaked course in the Walton Park neighborhood in Midlothian on Saturday, according to organizers.

Coral View Street has been inspired by Dawn Ridge Court, which is also known as Christmas Court.

"So this year, we actually changed the course so that instead of going down Dawn Ridge, you'll go down Coral View to give it some love and to see a whole other aspect of the neighborhood," Nan Callahan, Sports Backers' PR and communications manager, explained. "Then we plan to trade off every other year which way the course goes."

Midlothian Mines Park will once again be transformed into the staging area for the beloved event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

"This is a great place for people to gather before the event, enter our costume contest, look around, and enjoy all of the decorations that we have set up," Callahan said. "Then this is where they finish as well, so it's a great place to get that party going after the event."

To celebrate the event's 12th anniversary, participants will have a chance to wear a festive hat with highlights from previous Tacky Light Runs.

"And the same goes for our finisher shirt; participants can pick between a shirt or a hat," Callahan said. "And the same applies to our medal — it's a little snow globe that has a bunch of different elements from every year pulled into it, and it's glittery. I know people love a glittery Christmas tree ornament, so it doubles as an ornament."

Costumes are also a favorite part of the experience.

"This is a great way to see tacky lights on foot," Callahan said. "And what better way to get active during the holidays?"

Getting to the course is easy: park at Bright Point Community College or one of several other parking spots and jump on the Polar Express shuttle.

"The shuttles will be running continuously from those lots to the North Pole, from 4 to 9 p.m.," Callahan said.

There will also be a limited shuttle service starting at 2:15 p.m. for the Twilight 1-Mile Kids Run.

Pets are not allowed, but strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. Participants are encouraged to light up their chairs so they can see and be seen. And come ready to have fun.

"Even if you're a runner, typically, this is a great event to walk," Callahan said. "I've had family members come out and walk it every year, so that's one of my favorite things about this event: it really is something that everybody can do, no matter your fitness level."

The Tacky Light Run is a nighttime event, so dress accordingly.Click here to register or get more information.

