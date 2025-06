RICHMOND, Va. -- Shortly after closing one of its Henrico stores, a local adult novelties chain has been acquired by an out-of-town company.

Taboo, which has operated locally for decades, was sold earlier this month to Denver-based Romantix. The deal was confirmed by Josh Porter, vice president of operations at Progressive Retail Management, the parent company of Romantix. Click here to continue reading about the sale and fate of the workers on Richmond BizSense.