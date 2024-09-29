Virginia mother frustrated 3 years after cold case murder remembers son as 'life of the party'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The family of Ta’Sean Greene is still seeking justice nearly three years after his murder.

Greene was shot near Poplar Street and Bedford Avenue in Petersburg in November 2021.

His family continues to ask who killed the 24-year-old who had dreams of going to school, starting a family and living independently.

WTVR Latarsha Greene

"He was the life of the party. He lit up a room," Latarsha Greene, Ta’Sean's mother, said. "He wanted to go to Atlanta to go to school. He wanted to have children. He wanted to get married and wanted to move out on his own."

Greene’s death has devastated his family, who are haunted by the loss.

"Every day that goes by we think of Ta'Sean. I miss Ta'Sean," his grandmother said. "Ta'Sean and I used to always go to fast food and eat together. He really enjoyed that. He looked forward to me coming by to take him, and we just laughed and had a good time."

WTVR Ta'Sean Greene

Ta'Sean was shot and killed on Nov. 19, 2021 — the day before Ms. Greene's birthday. Since then, her birthday has been overshadowed by the memory of his tragic death.

"He was walking from the store, and someone shot him, and he died," she said.

Adding to the family’s frustration is the constant turnover of detectives on Ta’Sean’s case. Ms. Greene says they are now on their fourth detective in three years. She hopes for better communication and consistency from law enforcement.

"We have heard nothing," she said. "The last detective that looked like he was trying to make way was put back on patrol and is now a street cop. That’s been the most frustrating. Nobody in contact with me, nobody in touch with me."

Ms. Greene hopes the person responsible for her son's murder will be found and brought to justice.

"I hope they are able to find the killer out there," his grandmother said. "I hope this person is able to get off the street because truthfully, you could be looking at someone, and you don’t know who you are looking at. You could be looking at who murdered him, and this person could be looking for another victim."

Anyone with information about the cold case is urged to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.