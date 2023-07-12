Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Firefighter burned in blaze that destroyed T-Shirt Factory, 2 other Virginia Beach businesses

Firefighter burned in blaze that destroyed T-Shirt Factory, 2 other Virginia Beach businesses
Owners react to businesses being completely ravaged by fire at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
356334717_2559738990855568_1663194903458442418_n.jpg
356339209_837560271043050_3272896595138723590_n.jpg
T-shirt Factory Fire Virginia Beach
IMG_8227.jpg
T-Shirt Factory Fire
Building torn down after fire in Virginia Beach
vlcsnap-2023-07-11-20h15m26s189.png
vlcsnap-2023-07-11-20h13m23s202.png
vlcsnap-2023-07-11-20h01m15s737.png
vlcsnap-2023-07-11-20h15m31s528.png
vlcsnap-2023-07-11-20h15m14s225.png
T-shirt Factory Fire
There are reports of smoke coming from a business at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Atlantic Avenue.
Smoke and flames can be seen from our Virginia Beach oceanfront tower cam.
Smoke and flames can be seen from our Virginia Beach oceanfront tower cam.
IMG_8227.jpg
360137392_2042044792798431_6772053184975631044_n.jpg
360046357_6860869203924541_6188951467718483926_n.jpg
356318168_130937276703712_9187388206739996511_n.jpg
356315081_644564024390513_7330996875546354009_n.jpg
356393647_1231818014179209_4847815527134153252_n.jpg
356381892_941592547146351_3909405237664259549_n.jpg
356351013_648146984039420_4370255207411897609_n.jpg
356344268_1327099821490576_6925484853238724044_n.jpg
356433484_846918103620894_855152400205785973_n.jpg
356406848_603986278534202_3981268736302060690_n.jpg
Owners react to businesses being completely ravaged by fire at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 18:08:08-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A firefighter was hospitalized after a three-alarm blaze at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront a that took more than 75 firefighters a little over five hours to extinguish Tuesday night.

Crews battle T-Shirt factory fire on July 11

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. at The T-Shirt Factory, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Kenneth Pravetz. That's in the area of 27th and Atlantic.

Drone video of fire at T-Shirt Factory

At the scene, Pravetz told said crews were met with heavy smoke. The fire quickly spread to two adjacent businesses: The Maple Tree Pancake House and King of the Sea Restaurant.

Pravetz said a second and third alarm was called, then crews went into a defensive mode.

One firefighter went to the hospital with minor burn injuries, Pravetz said. Another firefighter was being evaluated at the scene.

There were employees in the building at the time, but they evacuated safely, Pravetz said.

Pravetz said the store would be a total loss.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building and nearby businesses into the evening.

75+ firefighters put out 3-alarm fire along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

Schaefer Rimmer and Jordan Grant were just getting off work when they saw the fire grow around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"It started slowly stacking, progressively getting worse and worse," Rimmer said.

"All of this smoke hurts more on your eyes than your lungs," Grant added.

Other residents that live near the T-Shirt Factory and King of the Sea restaurant, like Joshua Barbini and his 10-year-old son Evan, came over to get a glimpse of the blaze.

"A little bit scary," Evan said. "At a young age, 100 percent!"

"I log into Facebook and then see instant posts from about 5 to 10 streets away from the smoke stream," Joshua said. "There’s never been anything like this. This is big. We haven’t seen smoke impounding the environment to this extent ever."

Chief Pravetz talked about crews battling the fire at a time with high summer temperatures and a high number of visitors to the Resort City.

75+ firefighters put out 3-alarm fire along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach firefighters battle a blaze at The T-Shirt Factory at the Oceanfront. July 11, 2023.

"The density here sometimes affects our operations, but our firefighters train for it. They’re very familiar with the Oceanfront area, and they’re used to working in this environment," Pravetz said. "It’s always concerning when there are a lot of people around, so we’re trying to do everything safely."

As of Tuesday night, Pravetz said the fire did not impact any hotel operations, and the origin and cause of the fire is unknown.

While fire crews continue their investigation, he said their thoughts are with the businesses impacted.

"It’s going to be a little while before these places can recover, but we’ll help them do as quickly as we can," Pravetz said.

75+ firefighters put out 3-alarm fire along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

Fire officials said Pacific and Atlantic avenues are closed between 25th and 28th streets.

The fire was marked out at 10:45 p.m., officials said.

The next morning, fire crews were still at work and sprayed back water after it started smoking again.

75+ firefighters put out 3-alarm fire along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

3 Oceanfront businesses completely destroyed by fire

Some employees even showed up to work, shocked to find their places of employment destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone