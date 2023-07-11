Watch Now
Fire damages the T-Shirt Factory, a Virginia Beach business near the ocean

Smoke and flames can be seen from our Virginia Beach oceanfront tower cam.
Virginia Beach Tower cam/WTKR
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:52:35-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire damaged the T-Shirt Factory, a Virginia Beach clothing store located along the Oceanfront, Tuesday evening.

The store is located near 26th and Atlantic Avenue.

Smoke could be seen from the WTKR Virginia Beach Oceanfront tower cam on top of the Hilton hotel around 5:40 p.m.

As of 6:35 p.m., there was still heavy smoke coming from the area.

Some roads around the store remain closed.

No information is available yet on how the fire started nor if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

