DOSWELL, Va. -- GRAMMY® Award-Winning artist T-Pain is coming to Central Virginia.

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party is scheduled to perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Thursday, June 13.

"Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence has transcended generations in music and more," show promoters said with the announcement. "The iconic artist won the first season of FOX’s The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time."

Click here for tickets and additional information.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.