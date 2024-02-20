Watch Now
T-Pain is coming to Central Virginia

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 20, 2024
Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 15:07:03-05

DOSWELL, Va. -- GRAMMY® Award-Winning artist T-Pain is coming to Central Virginia.

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party is scheduled to perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Thursday, June 13.

"Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence has transcended generations in music and more," show promoters said with the announcement. "The iconic artist won the first season of FOX’s The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time."

