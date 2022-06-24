54 employees to be laid off when Symbol mattress factory closes in Chesterfield
The Symbol mattress production facility at 2400 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield is set to close in August.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 09:11:11-04
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield mattress production facility will be put to bed later this summer as its parent company consolidates its national footprint. Corsicana Mattress Co. announced Thursday that it intends to close the Symbol Mattress Co. production facility at 2001 Bellwood Road in August. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.