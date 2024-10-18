Watch Now
Why is Sylvia so excited about this weekend in Richmond?

The Making Strides Walk returns to Richmond this month for its 23rd year, drawing thousands of participants to one of the largest breast cancer awareness movements in the nation and Central Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Making Strides walk is happening this weekend in Richmond and one of the top fundraising teams is ready.

Sylvia Alexander-Wall and the Ladies of Elegance Incorporated are returning for their 23rd Making Strides. Walk.

The Ladies of Elegance raise thousands of dollars annually, often outraising entire corporations.

Sylvia says this walk is for a good cause because everybody knows someone impacted by breast cancer.

"If you've never been there, you really need to come out. You really need to support the cause. It just don't come out. You have to register, you have to donate, because it's all about raising money for the fight against cancer research, the money that stays right here in the community," she said.

"Walk to support breast cancer survivors, warriors, and caregivers, and help fund critical research.

Reba will emcee the event again this year, and you can join her on Team, Reba by scanning the QR Code below. The Making Strides Walk is in Monroe Park on Saturday, October 19.

The festival starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Reba Making Strides 2024

