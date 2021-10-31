Why this Virginia 6-year-old was crowned Homecoming Princess will touch your heart

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ben Brady in the video player above.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A six-year-old Matoaca girl battling cancer was crowned Homecoming Princess at a youth football game Saturday evening.

“She has a rare brain cancer called the DIPG -- it's very rare and inoperable,” Sydney Hampton’s mother, Pamela Branch, said. ”So we don't have that much time.”

Sydney’s grandmother, Tracy Branch, said doctors told the family the child has less than a year to live.

“So I'm just praying for a miracle,” Tracy Branch said.

WTVR

The Chesterfield Quarterback League’s Matoaca Association organized the tribute to “make Saturday all about her.”

“She is a big part of the Matoaca family… Please share some prayers for Sydney, her family and the MYA family,” reads a post on the league’s Facebook page.

Players presented the girl with red roses at halftime.

Tracy Branch said the community’s “support and love” is a blessing.

“It means everything,” Pamela Branch said. “I can't thank everybody enough for everything that they've done. She loves it.”