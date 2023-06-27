As the search continues for Chesterfield drowning victim, rescue crews explain response time

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- More rescue crews searched the Swift Creek Reservoir on Tuesday, looking for a man who went underwater on Sunday and never resurfaced. The man, whose name has not been released, got into the water off his own boat, according to witnesses.

"It’s a needle in a haystack kind of thing," Chesterfield Fire Captain Joe Harvey said. "You’re talking about a reservoir that’s 1,700 acres. That’s a large body of water. It’s not a pond."

That is one reason why on day three of the search, Henrico rescue crews helped Chesterfield by using a side scan sonar that can scan up to 1,000 feet underwater.

Harvey also addressed concerns that rescue crews were delayed in their response to the reservoir on Sunday.

The first units were on the scene in about five minutes, according to call logs, but it took about 20 minutes to get the first rescue boat into the water.

"It’s not like you pull up in a fire truck at a fire scene, you grab the fire hose and you run in," he said. "Launching a boat takes a little bit of time. And I think 20 minutes to have a boat in the water is a pretty good time."

Harvey said the last known location of the man, whose name has not been released, remains unclear.

"We have the necessary equipment, it’s just this situation, is one of those situations that takes time," he said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.