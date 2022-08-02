Restaurant in the works for Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County
“Clover Hill is not the restaurant capital of Chesterfield County. But with this project, we’re getting closer,” said Clover Hill district supervisor Chris Winslow at last week’s meeting.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A waterfront restaurant project in Chesterfield County is charging ahead, despite not having an operator on the books. James Williams III is planning to build a 6,000-square-foot restaurant at 14801 Genito Road, a roughly 4-acre parcel overlooking the Swift Creek Reservoir. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
