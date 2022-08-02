Restaurant in the works for Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A waterfront restaurant project in Chesterfield County is charging ahead, despite not having an operator on the books. James Williams III is planning to build a 6,000-square-foot restaurant at 14801 Genito Road, a roughly 4-acre parcel overlooking the Swift Creek Reservoir. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.