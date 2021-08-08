SWAT team deployed to Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a SWAT situation at a Chesterfield apartment complex was “under control” Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 6400 block of Planet Road just after 9:35 a.m., according to an online police communications log.

Video from Sunday afternoon showed a heavy police presence along with the SWAT team at the apartment complex.

Sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that the SWAT team was called for a hostage situation.

Chesterfield Police officials called the incident an isolated domestic disturbance.

Officials said around 5:30 p.m. that the situation was “under control” and that there was "no threat to the public."

If you are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

