'Swagger' creator Reggie Rock Bythewood has a message for Apple after cancellation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time has expired on "Swagger" the high school basketball show that filmed two seasons in and around Richmond, Virginia. Reggie Rock Bythewood, the creator of the AppleTV+ original series posted on social media Thursday after it was announced the streaming service did not order a third season of the show.

"What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. That's a blessing," Bythewood wrote. "KD, Brian, Rich, Imagine, and CBS Studios, thanks for your trust. Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that."

Bythewood went on to thank his cast and crew.

"Swagger" was a series inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experience growing up around Washington, DC. It starred O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill.

