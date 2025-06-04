Virginia first lady on fentanyl overdoses fight: 'A lot of mystery and a lot of shame'

RICHMOND, Va. — First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin stopped by the CBS 6 studio Wednesday morning to discuss her "It Only Takes One" campaign, which aims to prevent youth fentanyl exposure through education, conversation, and community engagement.

As a guest on Virginia This Morning, Youngkin said Virginia is seeing a dramatic drop in overdose deaths thanks to a life-saving medication called naloxone, also known as Narcan.

She said it has helped reduce overdose deaths by 44% over the past year.

It can reverse an opioid overdose, and Youngkin said we should not be afraid to have a conversation about this topic.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of mystery and a lot of shame when it comes to opioid use, opioid addiction, fentanyl poisoning," Youngkin said. "However, unless we're having these conversations, we are missing an opportunity to be there for our fellow citizens. I think too often we underestimate what a simple conversation can do. We say all the time, it only takes one mistake, one fake pill, one vape, one joint to steal a life. But it only takes one newscast, one caring parent, one educated teacher or healthcare practitioner to save a life."

Experts say someone is present in nearly half of all overdoses who could administer the medication.

You can get naloxone by getting a prescription from a doctor, or Virginia's local health departments and community services boards at no cost.

