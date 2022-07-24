SUV driver hits GRTC Pulse bus; 6 passengers hurt

RICHMOND, Va. — Several passengers were hurt after a wreck involving a GRTC Pulse bus in Richmond Saturday morning.

Officers were called to East Broad and Lombardy streets around 10:15 a.m

That is where an SUV trying to make a left turn hit a Pulse bus, according to police.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was charged with failing to obey a no-left-turn sign at the intersection.

Six passengers on the bus were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

