Sussex County high school student hospitalized after 'severe reaction' to gummy

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A Sussex Center High School student was sent to the hospital after a severe reaction to a gummy given to him by another student, according to the Sheriff's department.

Darryl Davis, the School Resource Officer, responded to a call for a student needing help on Thursday after eating the candy. Police suspect the candy may have contained some type of drug, though toxicology results have not yet come back. Sussex County Superintendent Julius Hamlin said both students will be held accountable, and are not allowed on campus pending disciplinary action.

For Corporal Darryl Davis, the School Resource Officer, it was a difficult situation to be in.

WTVR Darryl Davis

"Wanting to be able to help, but not knowing exactly what he has taken or what to do to help him," Davis said. “I see these kids more than I see my own kids and you develop a relation with each and every one of them.”

Davis said he tried to keep the student calm as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

"He's saying, 'Don't leave me.' I'm not going to leave you, I'm going to stay right here beside you. We're in this together," Davis said.

The student was taken to the hospital and released Thursday evening in stable condition.

"If you don't know what you're taking, you shouldn't take it," Davis said. "Because you never know what's going on."

"I talk to my kids all the time," said Sharetta Jones, a mother of two of the school's students. "I let them know, do not take any drugs from anybody."

Jones said teenagers should understand the consequences of consuming something if they do not know what is in it.

"It could be your last gummy," she said.

Charges are pending against the 18-year-old student who gave the gummy.

