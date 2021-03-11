Red flag warning: Fire burns hundreds of acres in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Fire burned around 250 acres of land Thursday in Sussex County.

A red flag warning was in effect in parts of Virginia from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday.

That meant the combination of dry ground, dry air, warm temperatures, and strong wind created an elevated fire risk.

The fire was first reported as a grass fire at about 11:54 a.m., according to Sussex County Public Safety Coordinator G. Reid Foster, Jr.

The fire was marked under control about five hours later.

The fire was contained to wooded areas around Cabin Point Road.

No buildings were burned, though fire crews were stationed to protected five houses in the area.

The forestry department is investigating who or what started the fire.