Some Sussex drivers are ignoring safety signs after flooding closes roads: 'I’m shocked'

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- More than a half dozen roads remained closed in Sussex County on Friday, days after severe storms flooded Virginia rivers and creeks and damaged the pavement.

Chuck Lewis, whose family has farmed in Sussex County for nearly a century, said about 400 acres of his land remained underwater.

"Some spots probably six foot," he said of the depth.

It will be some time before he's able to determine the damage done to his wheat crop.

“Probably a couple of weeks, after the water goes down, you’ll be able to tell," he said.

Road Closed and Caution High Water signs are up around the county warning drivers of potential danger.

But not everyone heeds the warning.

“I’m shocked that many people would bypass the signage, that is clearly labeled the road is closed," Sussex County Fire and Rescue Chief Nick Sheffield said after seeing drivers ignore the safety signs.

He said on Thursday night a driver who rode past a safety sign had to be rescued.

"[We] ended up coming to rescue the individual who was not injured fortunately but this could have ended up much differently," he said. "[It's] a danger to first responders who have to respond to the scene to attempt a rescue."

It could be a few more days before all flooded Sussex County roads reopen to traffic.

