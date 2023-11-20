Sussex County Sheriff announces launch of speed enforcement cameras

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- The Sussex County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about the start of automated photo speed enforcement along Route 40. The speed enforcement program follows a 2023 speed study that the sheriff's office says recorded 2,302 violations in a 5-day period.

The sheriff's office says the purpose behind the cameras is to increase safety for students, parents, teachers and drivers in Sussex County school zones.

Starting on November 27th, the cameras will be in place in school zones for a initial warning period. The photo speed cameras will be active and enforced on days when school is in session, children are present, and when the school zone beacons are flashing. The cameras will identify motorists that are going 10+ mph above posted speed limits.

"During this warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail marked in red advising of the violation that occurred on such date and time," the sheriff's office explained. "Warning citations serve as a reminder to slow down in places where our children learn and play and carry no monetary implications."

Live enforcement of the zones will begin on December 27th or 30 days after the warning period began. Drivers caught going more than 10 miles and hour over the speed limit will get a citation in the mail for $100. The citation does not include points against your license or insurance penalties.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 64% of child pedestrians killed in traffic crashes occurred during the weekday. Sussex County officials say that going slower can save lives. They say that when a child is struck by a vehicle going 40 mph; they only have a one in ten chance of survival. But if the driver is going 20 mph the survival chance jumps to nine in ten.

