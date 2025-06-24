Tractor-trailer hauling Smithfield hogs crashes in Sussex County; crews working to round up loose animals

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer carrying Smithfield Foods hogs overturned in Sussex County on Monday, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened along Route 40, west of Tyrus Road.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Kenworth W900 tractor, hauling hogs for Smithfield Foods, was traveling eastbound on Route 40 when he ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn," police said.

Several hogs escaped when the tractor-trailer overturned, police said.

"Smithfield Foods personnel are on-site and actively engaged in the process of capturing all loose hogs and transferring them off the trailer."

The driver, Gregory Montez King of Clayton, North Carolina, was not injured and was charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

"The Virginia Department of Transportation has established a detour at the following intersections: Sussex Drive at Cabin Stick Road and Sussex Drive at Courthouse Road. There are currently no traffic backups at this time."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

