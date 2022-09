HENRICO COUNT, Va. -- Henrico Police and firefighters have responded to the 11400 block of West Broad Street in Short Pump to investigate what police have initially described as a "suspicious situation."

Henrico Police later confirmed to CBS 6 that a threat was made to the Walmart store on that block.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.