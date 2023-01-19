Suspect back in custody after escaping police in Henrico's West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect is back in custody after he escaped police in Henrico's West End on Wednesday evening, police say,

Those sources said that man was arrested earlier in the West End and somehow managed to escape on the way to the jail. Those sources said he was still handcuffed when he managed to get away.

Henrico Police said multiple officers searched along the Hungary Springs Road, Parham Road and Staples Mill Road corridors. Police said the man is wanted on outstanding warrants.

There was a heavy police presence near Hermitage High School on Hungary Spring Road as of 7 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Henrico Police immediately 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.