HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 4-year-old Henrico cafe is preparing to serve its last cup of coffee. Surrounding Counties Specialty Coffee Explorers Club plans to close next month. The coffee shop first opened in the A suite of 8801 Three Chopt Road in fall 2020. Click here to read why owner Zach Archibald said he’s winding down the business on Richmond BizSense.
The reason Surrounding Counties coffee shop 'experiment' is ending in Henrico
Posted
