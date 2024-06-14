‘Surfing RVA’: Wake surfing school launches on the river

RICHMOND, Va. -- Surf the James River? Who knew, but it is possible.

And if you didn’t, David Klotz and Jacob Hollomon want to show you.

The childhood friends and longtime water sports enthusiasts recently launched Safe Surf RVA, a wake surfing school providing lessons and outings for catching waves via the wake behind a motorboat.

Unlike wakeboarding, where riders are towed at high speeds and perform aerial tricks on boards they’re strapped onto, wake surfing is lower speed and involves pulling yourself into position, dropping the rope and surfing the wake hands-free.

