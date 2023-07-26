How to support Walter the Weather Dog in RAL's Calendar Contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League's (RAL) Calendar Contest is back, and CBS 6's Walter The Weather Dog is competing for the chance to be featured in the 2024 calendar.

Proceeds go to support RAL to help sheltered animals and families who are struggling financially and can't afford food for their pets.

Click here to make a donation for Walter and support animals and families in the Richmond area. The top 12 fundraisers will be chosen for RAL's 2024 calendar.

You can also donate directly to RAL on Facebook.

The contest ends Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

That is when the calendar winners will be revealed at RAL's Block Party at Richmond Animal League from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

