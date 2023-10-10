The first annual Superhero 5K kicks off in Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. -- Superheroes of all kinds and ages joined forces for an important cause on Sunday, October 8 at Westchester Commons in Midlothian.

It was the First Annual Superhero 5K!

Wonder Woman, Superman, Bolt, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and, even Batman gathered to show off their superpowers to advocate for abused and neglected children in our community.

This is the mission of Chesterfield CASA and its first-ever Superhero 5k. CBS6's very own evening anchor, GeNienne Samuels, had the honor of serving as the emcee for the family fun event that kicked off with a 1K “Fun Run.”

WTVR

Evelyn and her brother Cameron Petrella flew across the finish line first for the girls' and boys' races.

The main event wrapped up with a longer 5k run/walk and awards ceremony. There was even a special appearance by Nutzy from the Flying Squirrels and Joey from Launch Trampoline.

WTVR

If you missed this year’s Superhero 5K, you can still provide much-needed support through donations or volunteering your time to ensure every abused or neglected child has a voice in the juvenile court system.

You can click here for more information.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!