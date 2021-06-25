Photos show man wanted for robbing Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for the man they say robbed a Chesterfield gas station Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Sunoco at 2411 W. Hundred Road around 9:15 after a man walked into the store and

demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk, Chesterfield Police officials said.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, the suspect ran off, according to police.

No one was injured, police said.

Police described the suspect as a light-complected Black male with a medium build.

"The suspect was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts under his pants, red shoes and a white mask," police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap