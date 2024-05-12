Watch Now
Another chance to see the Northern Lights in Virginia Sunday night

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 12
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 11:11:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The historic round of Geomagnetic storms is expected to continue Sunday night into Monday morning. So if you have missed this weekends Northern Lights shows so far you have another chance.

According to the National Weather Service, the aurora borealis may be visible in Virginia late Sunday night and even possibly into the next morning, weather permitting.

Check out the below graphic from the NWS to see more details on tonight's potential light show:

Screenshot 2024-05-12 105509.png

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
