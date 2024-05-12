Another chance to see the Northern Lights in Virginia Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- The historic round of Geomagnetic storms is expected to continue Sunday night into Monday morning. So if you have missed this weekends Northern Lights shows so far you have another chance.

According to the National Weather Service, the aurora borealis may be visible in Virginia late Sunday night and even possibly into the next morning, weather permitting.

Check out the below graphic from the NWS to see more details on tonight's potential light show:

NOAA

Severe to extreme geomagnetic storming is possible again later today... pic.twitter.com/A2eqz5c38B — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 12, 2024

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!