Boston firm seals its second $50M deal in Chesterfield County in four months

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Boston-based firm closed out 2023 by coming back for seconds in Chesterfield, dropping yet another $50 million for an apartment complex in the county.

Jones Street Investment Partners last month purchased the Summit at Bon Air apartments for $53.2 million. At 296 units, the per-door sale price equates to $180,000.

The seller in the deal was busy local firm Capital Square, which had bought Summit at Bon Air in 2018 for $39.5 million.

The deal closed on Dec. 21, just a few months after Jones Street entered the Richmond market with a $51 million deal for the 266-unit Courthouse Green Townhomes at the southern end of Chesterfield.

