Why doctors say Virginia families should schedule summer-time appointments for their kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Some Richmond-area students will attend the first day of class in just two months as health officials urge families to get a head start on immunizations and back-to-school appointments. Richmond-Henrico Health District (RHHD) Deputy Director Dr. Melissa Viray is encouraging families to schedule a wellness visit for children with their primary care provider during the summer months.

“We want to make sure that the kids are getting their wellness checks. They're getting their developmental milestones. But the vaccinations before school starts are really key,” Dr. Viray explained.

The visits allow students to receive school-required immunizations and physicals before returning to school.

The Code of Virginia requires children entering daycare, public schools, and private schools to provide proof of vaccination before enrollment unless they receive a medical or religious exemption.

“If your kids aren't up to date on their vaccinations, that might actually keep them out of school,” Viray said. “You don't want to wait until August, because then all the appointments start to bulk up and everything starts to compress as you're getting closer and closer to school.”

Families can schedule appointments with a primary care physician or one of RHHD’s community partners. RHHD provides resources for families on Medicaid, Medicare, or those who are uninsured.

The Virginia Vaccines for Children Program (VVFC) provides free or low-cost vaccines for uninsured, underinsured, and Medicaid-enrolled children. Families can search for a nearby VFC provider.

Families with private insurance may schedule appointments with their primary care physician, a local pharmacy, or one of RHHD’s community partners.

Dr. Viray also stressed that a sports physical can help student-athletes identify and manage health problems that might affect their performance or increase their chances of injury. The physical form expires 14 months from the date of the healthcare provider’s signature on the medical eligibility page.

