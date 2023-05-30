How you can help send kids to camp in Richmond this summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmond-area nonprofit groups are working to make sure Richmond-area students have a fun and safe summer. Miss Community Clovia, who runs Project Give Back 2 Community, is once again partnering with the Alexander Lance Booker Child Safety Foundation to send kids to camp and teens to leadership cohorts.

"Our campaign is keeping kids out of the line of fire and drug wars," Miss Community Clovia said. "Sixteen years ago we started this because of the loss of my 12-year-old Godson Alexander. So, it’s strong for us. We couldn’t save him at play with new kids that he met, but we are going to do everything in our power to save as many kids as possible this summer."

Campers from across metro Richmond will enjoy a full summer of activities filled with arts and crafts, field trips, writing and entrepreneurship workshops, basketball, and more.

"When you’re in the house and you’re not doing anything, you might be quick to do something that’s not so good," Kenya Sarai Grooms said. "But when you are in a structured environment your mind begins to flow and you can do things that are positive and build good relationships around you."

Grooms has attended camps in the past and is most looking forward to fun leadership activities.

She wants community donors to turn out in full force on June 1 to support the Send a Kid to Camp Giveathon at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center. Monies raised will be donated to area camps that will provide scholarships to cover students’ camp expenses and give them a summer to remember.

"We are going to do a special My Mic Is Hot and will be featuring radio one on ones. We will talk about voice-over, production, broadcasting, and podcasting, so it’s going to be really fun this year," Clovia said.

The Send A Kid to Camp Give-a-thon will take place June 1, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Richmond’s Black History Museum and Cultural Center at 122 W. Leigh Street. Supporters can stop by, tour the museum and go to the community room to make a donation. Those who cannot attend can also give here.

