Suit settled over treatment of students with disabilities

FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia’s largest school district has reached a settlement with parents and advocacy groups over the treatment of students with disabilities.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the settlement effectively ends more than two years of litigation against the Fairfax County Public Schools.

The lawsuit alleged that students with disabilities experienced trauma and physical harm through the excessive and improper use of seclusion and restraint.

Fairfax County Public Schools will ban all seclusion practices and curtail its use of physical restraint by the next academic year. Parents and advocacy groups said that will prevent trauma going forward.

