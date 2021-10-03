'Suicide prevention walk returns to Richmond: 'Out of the Darkness'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual "Out of the Darkness" walk to prevent suicide returned to Richmond's Byrd Park Saturday after a year off due to COVID.

Organizers said the event was important because it opened a conversation about mental health in our community.

"It's all about having a real conversation, right? It's getting people to talk about their feelings and getting people to acknowledge that mental health can be a real struggle for some individual," Kathe Goller, Virginia Area Director for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said.

She said people will be able to share their stories at the walk and feel the community support. Those not yet ready to share will be able to realize that they aren't alone.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). The free, 24/7 service offers support, information and local resources.