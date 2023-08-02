Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Sugar & Twine bringing back their sit-down cafe

sugar-twine-2-700x511.png
(<i>Photo courtesy of Sugar &amp; Twine</i>)<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
The Carytown bakery Sugar &amp; Twine is planning to expand into a next-door storefront, where it intends to open a sit-down cafe.
sugar-twine-2-700x511.png
Posted at 12:34 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 12:44:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Sugar & Twine is planning to invite its patrons back inside after several years of serving them on the sidewalk. The Carytown bakery at 2928 W. Cary St. is eyeing a takeover of a vacant storefront next door to house a new sit-down cafe. It’s been more than three years since Sugar & Twine closed its dine-in cafe and introduced a walk-up service window fashioned out its front door as a pandemic-era precaution. Owner Beth Orcutt said she wanted to bring back the cafe experience, and at first assumed she would have to get rid of the walk-up window to make it work.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone