2 killed after small plane crashes in Suffolk; firefighters battle 35-acre brush fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Suffolk on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the plane was “fully engulfed in fire” after it crashed in the 3900 block of Carolina Road just after 12:15 p.m.

No details about the plane nor victims was available at last check Saturday evening.

The crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.

"The resulting crash caused a large area of brush and trees to catch fire with homes in the area threatened by the rapidly progressing fire," Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials wrote.

Due to the threat it posed to the surrounding homes, some homes were evacuated, WTKR reported.

However, crews later marked the fire "under control" as of about 3:45 p.m.m, but officials said 3900 block of Carolina Road remained closed.

Troopers said they were still early in their investigation of the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.