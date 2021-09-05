Watch
Richmond soccer match celebrating culture is 'largest Sudanese American gathering,' organizer says

Posted at 10:18 PM, Sep 04, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sudanese American Community of Richmond held the first day of their soccer competition at L Douglas Wilder Middle School Saturday.

The Sudanese American Federation Of Football is a group comprised of athletes from 16 states and Canada.

Each year, the federation gets together to play some soccer, catch up with one another and celebrate their culture.

For this year’s event, 13 teams traveled to Richmond.

Organizer Ashraf Osman said one of the primary purposes of the gathering is to introduce Sudanese culture to the general public.

"We're attracting as many Sudanese as people," Osman said. "I think this is the largest Sudanese American gathering in the United States, possibly the largest Sudanese American gathering -- ever."

Different states take turns hosting the event each Labor Day.

