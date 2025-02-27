What's happening with Sub Rosa and Can Can Brasserie?

RICHMOND, Va. — Sub Rosa is bread-making at Can Can Brasserie... kinda. Can Can Brasserie has offered their baking space to Sub Rosa.

The original location of the award-winning bakery is still being repaired after a fire that occurred in November of 2024. Three of Sub Rosa’s bakers and the front-of-house at Can Can have been coordinating to sell breads and pastries out of the restaurant’s side door. Click here to continue reading and for more Style Weekly food news.

