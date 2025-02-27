Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What's happening with Sub Rosa and Can Can Brasserie?

Sub Rosa and Can Can Brasserie.jpg
Style Weekly
Sub Rosa and Can Can Brasserie.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Sub Rosa is bread-making at Can Can Brasserie... kinda. Can Can Brasserie has offered their baking space to Sub Rosa.

The original location of the award-winning bakery is still being repaired after a fire that occurred in November of 2024. Three of Sub Rosa’s bakers and the front-of-house at Can Can have been coordinating to sell breads and pastries out of the restaurant’s side door. Click here to continue reading and for more Style Weekly food news.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone