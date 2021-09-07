Style Weekly to publish last issue tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Style Weekly, Richmond's alternative newspaper, will publish its last issue on Wednesday, September 8.

Editor in Chief Brent Baldwin confirmed the authenticity of the announcement posted to social media.

"Style Weekly will cease publishing after the Sept. 8 edition," the Facebook post read. "We thank our talented staff for their award-winning efforts and our loyal readers for their support. Thank you, Richmond."

Baldwin declined to answer additional questions about the announcement.

Known for its coverage of Richmond's arts and culture, Style's stated mission was to "make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions."

Style's "Bets of..." and "You're Very Richmond If..." issues were favorites over the years.

Style is owned by Tribune Publishing.

