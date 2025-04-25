'Really cool' Tournament of Champions celebrating Central Virginia students is 'all about smiles'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Five Central Virginia schools gathered at "The Jungle" on Friday for Louisa County's second Tournament of Champions, an event celebrating students with different abilities.

More than 300 students from Charlottesville, Greene County, Fluvanna County, Louisa County and Nelson County participated in various track and field events, along with numerous volunteers.

"The Tournament of Champions has come to Louisa," Doug Straley, the school system's superintendent, said. "Today is all about smiles, it's all about champions."

Athletes competed in events including the 50 and 100-meter dash, soccer kicking, football throwing, cornhole and frisbee toss. Baton twirling was added as a new event this year.

"We start planning from the very beginning of the year. And it is really about the kids. It's all about the kids, and we try to make it about their comfort and their fun activities during the day," Carla Alpern, Louisa's Assistant Superintendent for People-Personnel Services, said.

Student volunteers, like Louisa County High School junior Jayden Thompson, returned to the competition for a second year after seeing the positive impact they made with athletes during the inaugural event.

"Making the kids' day is really what made me want to come back, seeing them having fun and then I also had fun," Thompson said. "It's really cool just to see the different abilities the kids had and the different ways they can grow."

Amy Hill, a special education teacher at Fluvanna High School, volunteered and emphasized the importance of inclusion.

"People with disabilities are just like everybody else. They can do anything that anyone else can do," Hill said. "It just might take them a little bit longer to learn it, but who knows, maybe they'll even do it better. You just have to wait and see."

Straley said the day was "so important" because "everyone is finding success, everyone is being celebrated, everyone is being shared on — that's what it's all about."

